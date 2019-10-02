Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan & Chris Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft

The player draft for ‘The Hundred’, the new 100-ball tournament floated by the ECB will see England captain Eoin Morgan, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Australia’s Steve Smith available for the tournament’s player draft which will take place on October 20.

October 2, 2019
England’s other players such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be part of an initial draft comprising England’s red-ball players on Thursday, which is why they are currently not on the draft list. Other players to have stated their interest in the same are Rashid Khan, David Warner and Shahid Afridi.

The main draft of the tournament will take place towards the end of October in the last week, and among the other players to have made themselves available for the tournament are Shakib al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aaron Finch, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Roy, Mitchell Starc, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam.

Each team also has two spaces in their squad in each of the following pay brackets: £125,000, £100,000, £75,000, £60,000, £50,000, £40,000 and £30,000.

England’s captain in the limited overs formats, Eoin Morgan is a supporter of the format, and earlier in the summer said, “The Hundred, yes, I do think we need it. We need one franchise-based tournament, with fewer teams, in order to consistently sell the game to the country.

"Anybody I speak to who loves sport but doesn't necessarily love cricket is crying out for a tournament that he or she understands, because 18 teams going for a long period of time just doesn't make sense to anybody."

