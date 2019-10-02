Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan & Chris Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft
The player draft for ‘The Hundred’, the new 100-ball tournament floated by the ECB will see England captain Eoin Morgan, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Australia’s Steve Smith available for the tournament’s player draft which will take place on October 20.
