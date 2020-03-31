Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Steve Smith Faces Competition for Australia Captaincy: Tim Paine

A rising crop of young talent will compete with Steve Smith to be Australia's next captain, current skipper Tim Paine said on Tuesday.

AFP |March 31, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Steve Smith Faces Competition for Australia Captaincy: Tim Paine

A rising crop of young talent will compete with Steve Smith to be Australia's next captain, current skipper Tim Paine said on Tuesday.

Smith captained the side before Paine but was slapped with a two-year leadership ban over his part in the ball tampering scandal during a Test in Cape Town in 2018.

The ban expired this week, prompting renewed speculation that Smith could soon resume the leadership duties.

While 35-year-old Paine has acknowledged he is in the twilight of his career, the wicketkeeper said he was not yet ready to walk away from the game.

He refused to lay out a timetable for his departure, particularly with the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 shutdown, saying only that coach Justin Langer and selectors knew of his plans.

"I know what I'm thinking, in terms of how far I can play on and we're on the same page," he told reporters via video conference.

Paine said he had not spoken with Smith about the captaincy but the 30-year-old batsman would not be the only candidate for the role.

"We've got a number of guys to choose from who can put their hand up," he said.

"There's Steve Smith, who's done it before, or the people who are developing underneath like a Travis Head or an Alex Carey -- Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins are other ones.

"We're starting to build some real depth so that when my time's up we've got a number of options."

Australian cricket teamMarnus LabuschagnePat Cumminssteve smithTim Paine

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more