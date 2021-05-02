- Match 27 - 01 May, 2021Match Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
Steve Smith Gets Huge Captaincy Boost, Could be Back to Leading Australia
Smith has expressed his interest in leading the Aussie side once again
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
Steve Smith might not be the main man in IPL team Delhi Capitals, but is certainly the go-to player as far as Australian Test cricket is concerned. After the 31-year-old was stripped off captaincy after his involvement in the sandpaper gate, he has not only made a comeback in the international arena, but with a bang.
For now, Tim Paine continues to lead the Aussie side in the Tests, but his own performance has been rather questionable for some time now. On the flipside, Smith has expressed his interest in leading the Aussie side once again. Now his chances of captaining Australia have received a boost, after the man who led the cultural review into the team, has endorsed his credentials.
Dr Simon Langstaff, whose probe led to Smith being banned for a year and suspended from leadership roles until May 2020, has said he has no objections with Smith leading the side.
‘I’ve always believed that if people have done the wrong thing, have paid a particular penalty and they show that they have been open in their acceptance of wrongdoing and genuinely remorseful, then they should not be excluded for all opportunities into the future, and I would apply that to Steven Smith,’ Longstaff, head of the Ethics Centre, said in an interview with The Age newspaper.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: David Warner Axed as SRH Skipper, Kane Williamson to Lead Team
These words come at a time when Paine will turn 37 on the eve of the Ashes Test 2021-22. The current skipper is struggling to justify his place in the team, mostly because of his ineffective batting — averages 30 in first class cricket — and his two series losses to India at home.
The schedule for the Ashes — that will conclude at Perth next January — will be confirmed by Cricket Australia on May 12-13.
