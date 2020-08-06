Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

92/4 (28.0)

England trail by 234 runs with 6 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Steve Smith Has 'Unfinished Business' with England and India

The 31-year-old had an astonishing tour of England last year, blazing 774 runs from just four Tests, having missed the third Test with concussion after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

AFP |August 6, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
Steve Smith Has 'Unfinished Business' with England and India

Winning the Ashes in England and clinching a Test series in India are the "two big mountains" still to climb before master Australia batsman Steve Smith considers retirement.

The 31-year-old had an astonishing tour of England last year, blazing 774 runs from just four Tests, having missed the third Test with concussion after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

But his exploits were only enough for Tim Paine's side to retain the fabled Ashes urn as holders, rather than win it outright, with the series ending 2-2 after Australia lost the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Smith said it left him disappointed and with "unfinished business".

"To know that we'd got the Ashes back was pretty special," he told The Unplayable Podcast this week. "Unfortunately, we couldn't win them which is something I'd still like to do.

"From my personal perspective, I think it's unfinished business," he added. "It's great to retain the Ashes but it just doesn't sit right with me when you don't win it. We drew the series -– good, but not great.

"So I probably left at the end of the fifth Test (feeling) more disappointed than a sense of achievement."

The last time Australia won an Ashes series in England was 2001 when Steve Waugh's men achieved the feat.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again in Australia next year before returning to England in mid-2023, when Smith will be 34.

A series win in India is another major driver for the former Australian captain, who has notched 7,227 runs in his 73 Tests so far, with 26 hundreds.

"They're the two big mountains to climb and if you can do that, it would be pretty special," said Smith, with winning a series in India eluding Australia since 2004.

"Hopefully I get another crack at it, we'll see how we go. I'm getting a bit old now. You never know how long I've got left, and you never know what the future holds.

"But it's certainly something to strive for, that's for sure."

ashesAustralia cricketsteve smith

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more