Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

23/1 (10.0)

England trail by 474 runs, MIN. 90.0 Overs Left Today
Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

157/8 (55.0)

Bangladesh trail by 185 runs, MIN. 12.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings

Steve Smith has become the highest scorer in Test cricket in 2019 after just four innings.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings

Steve Smith has become the highest scorer in Test cricket in 2019 after just four innings.

Smith, who was serving a one-year ban and only started playing Tests in August as the Ashes got underway, has been in sensational form. He started with scores of 144 and 142 at Edgbaston followed by a 92 at Lord's.

He was ruled out of the third Test due to a concussion but then came back with a masterly knock of 211 in Manchester.

ICC shared the incredible stat as Smith went past Ben Stokes for most runs in the year. "Steve Smith is now the highest run-getter in 2019. Here's the monthly break-up! Jan: 0 Feb: 0 Mar: 0 Apr: 0 May: 0 Jun: 0 Jul: 0 Aug: 378 runs in 3 innings Sep: 211 runs in 1 innings," the governing body's Twitter handle shared.

Speaking after the game, Smith said, "I think and visualise before I play where people are likely to bowl to me and where I am likely to score and try to picture fields that are set and play things over in my mind, where I am going to get runs and how they are looking to get me out."

Ashes 2019Australian cricket teamBen Stokessteve smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...