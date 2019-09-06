Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings

Steve Smith has become the highest scorer in Test cricket in 2019 after just four innings.
Smith, who was serving a one-year ban and only started playing Tests in August as the Ashes got underway, has been in sensational form. He started with scores of 144 and 142 at Edgbaston followed by a 92 at Lord's.
He was ruled out of the third Test due to a concussion but then came back with a masterly knock of 211 in Manchester.
ICC shared the incredible stat as Smith went past Ben Stokes for most runs in the year. "Steve Smith is now the highest run-getter in 2019. Here's the monthly break-up! Jan: 0 Feb: 0 Mar: 0 Apr: 0 May: 0 Jun: 0 Jul: 0 Aug: 378 runs in 3 innings Sep: 211 runs in 1 innings," the governing body's Twitter handle shared.
Speaking after the game, Smith said, "I think and visualise before I play where people are likely to bowl to me and where I am likely to score and try to picture fields that are set and play things over in my mind, where I am going to get runs and how they are looking to get me out."
