Steve Smith Jeered by Crowd at Johannesburg Airport

Smith is expected to hold a press conference on the whole ball tampering issue in Sydney on Thursday. The whole controversy had erupted during the third Test between Aussies and South Africa in Cape Town, when Cameron Bancroft had tried to alter the condition of the ball.
Chaotic scenes at Johannesburg airport today as Australian cricket captain Steve Smith begins his journey home having been banned for his role in ‘sandpaper-gate’— Dan Roan (@danroan) March 28, 2018
(PS for those who don’t approve, we weren’t there) pic.twitter.com/pHlrg7a0I7
(Twitter/ Dan Roan.)
Smith and David Warner were handed 12-month bans, and Cameron Bancroft received nine months, for the ball-tampering scandal that has engulfed Australian cricket. This sanction means that Smith and Warner will be able to return just in time for the ICC World Cup 2019 but the duo will miss the India series at home, which is scheduled to be played in November this year.
The CA officials also came down heavily on the disgraced cricketers and said that the penalties have been given to the trio to save the integrity and reputation of the country as far as sports in concerned.
"As I indicated yesterday (Tuesday), the CA Board understands and shares the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about these events. They go to the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport and the penalties must reflect that. These are significant penalties for professional players and the Board does not impose them lightly. It is hoped that following a period of suspension, the players will be able to return to playing the game they love and eventually rebuild their careers," said David Peever, Cricket Australia Chairman.
"As the Chairman has noted, the sanctions we have announced are significant for the individuals involved. That is why the process has had to be thorough to ensure that all relevant issues have been examined. I am satisfied that the sanctions in this case properly reflect a balance between the need to protect the integrity and reputation of the game and the need to maintain the possibility of redemption for the individuals involved, all of whom have learned difficult lessons through these events," said James Sutherland, Cricket Australia CEO.
First Published: March 29, 2018, 11:06 AM IST