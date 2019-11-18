Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Steve Smith Keen to Get Used to Fast Gabba Track After Shield Games

Mohammad Abbas is well known for control and seam movement, and then there is also the young and fast trio of Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa and Naseem Shah.

Cricketnext Staff |November 18, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Steve Smith bats in the nets at Headingley in Leeds. (Source: Cricket Australia)

On returning to Test cricket, Steve Smith took the Ashes by storm and scored 774 runs to thwart England’s hopes of reclaiming the urn. Now it’s Pakistan’s turn to face Smith, who is playing at home.

Smith didn't have the best starts to the home summer, finishing with scores of 0 and 21 versus Queensland at the Gabba in the Sheffield Shield.

However he did then score a couple of tons against Tasmania and Western Australia, albeit on the slower tracks of Sydney.

The first Test against Pakistan will be played on a fast Gabba pitch and Smith intends to go through his rigorous training sessions in preparation for that.

"I'm feeling good," Smith said. "I probably just have to try and get used to the bounce of the wicket again at the Gabba. It's probably a little bit different to the last two Shield games I've played at Drummoyne and SCG, where they've been pretty benign wickets.

"I just found it hard scoring. There was no slip, there was a ring field, the square was pretty dead, and the wicket was pretty dead. There were a couple of times I hit and got it in the gap and thought 'that's runs. So I couldn't get them away, but it's nice to spend some time in the middle all the same.

"For me, the next few days is about getting used to the bounce at the Gabba and practicing leaving (the ball) well, and just being patient again. I'm sure I'll get plenty of that work in, and be good to go on Thursday," he added.

It won’t be an easy task against Pakistan new-look pace battery. Mohammad Abbas is well known for control and seam movement, and then there is also the young and fast trio of Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa and Naseem Shah.

"I've never faced Abbas he stands the seam up, any sort of movement he'll get the most out of it," Smith said. "And it looks like Shah bowls with some good pace. Being as young as he is, he probably hasn't bowled lots of overs consistently so it'll be about making him come back and bowl as many spells as he can and see if he can maintain it."

Australia vs PakistanGabba Teststeve smith

Related stories

Want to Prepare for Conditions and the Bowlers: Marnus Labuschagne
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 4:20 PM IST

Want to Prepare for Conditions and the Bowlers: Marnus Labuschagne

Ben Stokes Using David Warner to Spike Book Sales: Tim Paine
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 3:59 PM IST

Ben Stokes Using David Warner to Spike Book Sales: Tim Paine

Labuschagne Expects Warner to Come Back Strongly After Poor Ashes
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 1:55 PM IST

Labuschagne Expects Warner to Come Back Strongly After Poor Ashes

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more