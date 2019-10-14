Steve Smith Loves Responsibility & Captaincy Won’t Hinder Batting: Ricky Ponting

One of Australian cricket’s more decorated captains Ricky Ponting has no doubts that Steve Smith, if and when he is reappointed as skipper, will not let that affect his performances as a batsman.
Current captain Tim Paine, 35, who recently scored a Sheffield Shield century after 13 years has often been criticized for his poor batting which has led to questions about his place in the side too.
"It's the million-dollar question: when Steve Smith's ban is up will he go straight back into the captaincy or will he not?" Ponting told 7NEWS.
"To be honest I think it's up to Tim how long he plays. He's the best keeper in the world. Whether that's as captain or not that's up to the hierarchy at Cricket Australia to make that decision. I've been on record already - when Tim's time is up I'd like to see Steve Smith have another go.
"I think he probably feels like there's unfinished business there as far as his captaincy's concerned. He's got to want to do it and obviously then the authorities have to say yes or no."
Ponting’s comments come days after coach Justin Langer said that Smith's total commitment to his batting could decide his future in leadership.
Interestingly, among the vice-captains only Pat Cummins has survived in the playing eleven. And with so many questions about who would be an able captain, Ponting’s assessment is nothing short of brutal.
"You've got to look at who's the best man for the job as far as the captaincy's concerned," he said.
"If it's not Tim and it's not Steve, I'm not sure who the next one is right now. I think that's the big question that needs to be answered.
"(Smith) loves the responsibility, there's no doubt about that. He wanted to bat at No.3 through the World Cup, he wanted to be the main man.
"If he's captain again I don't think it'll hinder his batting at all. If it's the right thing for the team to have him captain we'll win more games as a result of that."
