Steve Smith Marries Long Time Girlfriend Dani Willis

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 15, 2018, 4:56 PM IST
(Steve Smith: Instagram)

Ex-Australian cricket team captain Steven Smith got married to his long-time girlfriend Dani Willis on Saturday, September 15, in a ceremony in the Australian Southern Highlands. In February this year, after the conclusion of the Allan Border medal ceremony in Melbourne, the couple had announced that they planned to tie the knot

"Yes, we are looking around September," Willis had said when asked by cricket.com.au about the wedding. Willis, who is a law student added in jest, "Hopefully Steve will be around!"








Today I got to Marry my best friend. What an absolutely incredible day. @dani_willis looked unbelievably beautiful


The couple had gotten engaged in July 2017, when Smith proposed to Willis atop the famous Rockefeller Centre in New York.

Smith took to Instagram after their wedding to announce the news of his marriage to all his followers, in a post which read, "Today I got to Marry my best friend. What an absolutely incredible day. @dani_willis looked unbelievable beautiful."

Those in attendance were cricketers Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Moises Henriques.

Smith is currently over five months into serving a ban for his involvement in the Australian ball-tampering scandal along with David Warner. The duo, however, was eligible to play in the Global T20 event that took place in Canada recently and also featured in the Caribbean Premier League.

First Published: September 15, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
