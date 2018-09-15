Steve Smith Marries Long Time Girlfriend Dani Willis

Loading...
"Yes, we are looking around September," Willis had said when asked by cricket.com.au about the wedding. Willis, who is a law student added in jest, "Hopefully Steve will be around!"
The couple had gotten engaged in July 2017, when Smith proposed to Willis atop the famous Rockefeller Centre in New York.
Smith took to Instagram after their wedding to announce the news of his marriage to all his followers, in a post which read, "Today I got to Marry my best friend. What an absolutely incredible day. @dani_willis looked unbelievable beautiful."
Those in attendance were cricketers Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Moises Henriques.
Smith is currently over five months into serving a ban for his involvement in the Australian ball-tampering scandal along with David Warner. The duo, however, was eligible to play in the Global T20 event that took place in Canada recently and also featured in the Caribbean Premier League.
First Published: September 15, 2018, 3:42 PM IST