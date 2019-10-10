Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield

Australia batsman Steve Smith had a rare failure with the bat as he was out for a duck upon his return to Sheffield Shield Trophy after a gap of two years. Playing for New South Wales, Smith edged a delivery from Queensland bowler Cameron Gannon as Joe Burns took a sharp catch.

Cricketnext Staff |October 10, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Ever since his return to competitive cricket, following his one year ban for ball tampering, Smith has been in ominous form and scored a ton, to go with a double in the recently concluded Ashes.

Smith showed just what cricket was missing. 774 runs with an average of 110.57 in 4 matches show how dominant the right-hander was in the series. He just had one non-fifty score throughout the Ashes series.

One of his most memorable knocks came in the Old Trafford Test where he smashed 211 and single-handedly won the game for Australia.

In fact this was his first duck in first-class cricket in 55 innings and nearly 3 years; last was in Nov 2016.

