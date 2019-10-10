Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield
Australia batsman Steve Smith had a rare failure with the bat as he was out for a duck upon his return to Sheffield Shield Trophy after a gap of two years. Playing for New South Wales, Smith edged a delivery from Queensland bowler Cameron Gannon as Joe Burns took a sharp catch.
