Steve Smith Registers 27th Test Ton to Equal Virat Kohli; Becomes Second-Fastest to the Milestone After Sir Don Bradman

Steve Smith Registers 27th Test Ton to Equal Virat Kohli; Becomes Second-Fastest to the Milestone After Sir Don Bradman

Steve Smith got to his 27th Test century equalling Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border, and in reaching the milestone in his 136th innings, also became the second-fastest to the mark - only behind Sir Don Bradman (70 innings) and in ten fewer innings that his contemporary, Kohli.

Steve Smith compiled his fifth slowest Test century on day two of the third Test against a disciplined India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to roar back to form, after a string of low scores. Smith got to his 27th Test century equalling Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border, and in reaching the milestone in his 136th innings, also became the second-fastest to the mark - only behind Sir Don Bradman (70 innings) and in ten fewer innings that his contemporary, Kohli.

The century also makes the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade the player with most Test hundreds against India (8) joint-most with Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, and Ricky Ponting. His 131 propelled Australia to 338 after the hosts' found themselves tottering at 255/6. He first compiled a 100- run stand with Marnus Labhuschagne (91) and was the last wicket to fall -- direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja -- after adding further 82 runs to the team's total with the tail. The century also ends Smith's lean patch in the series. In the two previous two Tests, Smith had managed scores of 1, 1*, 0, and 8. This is also Smith's first home Test ton since 2017.

It was definitely a mickey off his back to raking up the big score and he looked relieved during his hundred celebrations. “I’m reading a lot of things people say that I’m out of form but think I think there’s a difference between out of form and out of runs,” Smith told Fox Cricket at the drinks break. “Just nice to score a few and maybe keep a few people quiet.”

Smith had earlier admitted said he was looking to put Ravichandran Ashwin - who has already claimed Smith twice in the series - under pressure and it was against Ashwin, Smith got to his fifty with a wristy four. It was chanceless innings from the Australian's premier batsman and one that dominated the Indian bowlers. Even though he kept losing wickets at the other end, he kept his focus and even upped the ante after reaching his ton to help Australia to a decent total - sub-par total at the SCG in the innings - but still a good one.

Upcoming Matches