Smith Replaces Unavailable Shakib in Barbados Tridents Squad for CPL 2018

This will be Smith’s second outing in domestic T20 leagues since being handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ‘Sandpaper Gate’ fiasco in South Africa. The World No.1 Test batsman made a return to cricket by playing in the Global T20 Canada League for Toronto Nationals. Smith scored 167 runs in 6 innings for the Nationals with two fifties.
The Tridents get their season underway with an away trip to the Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 12 before a match against St Lucia Stars on August 17. The Tridents will then play Jamaica Tallawahs in Lauderhill, USA before playing five matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados between August 25 and September 2.
Speaking of the signing of Smith, Tridents coach Robin Singh said: “It is a huge blow to lose Shakib for the tournament but in Steve Smith we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting lineup. As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents.”
First Published: July 25, 2018, 12:30 PM IST