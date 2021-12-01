Steve Smith Reveals How He Used Criticism as Motivation for Comeback After Sandpaper Gate

Australian batter Steve Smith has made a comeback to the team’s leadership as the vice-captain to the newly appointed red ball captain Pat Cummins. Smith who captained the Aussie side back in 2018 had a rough exit from his post following the infamous sandpaper gate incident where he also had to face a year of complete cricket ban. Now, as the cycle of his journey completes a full circle, Smith in his column in Code Sports has talked about the hardships of the ban and how he sees his role in the current team.

Smith made an impressive comeback after the ban and scored back to back centuries in the opening match of the 2019 Ashes. The batter finished the series with 774 runs to his account at an average of 110.57. The performance was even more impressive because of the fact that he had not played any competitive cricket in a year before the first test of the Ashes. Now talking about that phase, Smith in his column in wrote that the criticism of him kept him motivated to perform well.

He mentioned an Ian Chappel column where the former cricketer had written him off by stating that Smith will not be the same batter after a year off from cricket. Smith said that he took a cutout of the column and stuck it on his bathroom mirror. So when he finally stuck his century in the comeback game, it was his way of telling critics that he was not over yet. “When I scored centuries in both innings at Edgbaston to start the 2019 Ashes series, it felt like I was saying to the critics: “I haven’t lost it. I’m still here," Smith wrote.

Smith, however, added that motivation soon changed for him and instead of proving critics wrong, it became about helping his younger teammates.

On his return to the Australian side’s leadership, the batter said that he was ‘thrilled’ to be the vice-captain and believed that everyone can be a leader. Smith added that he doesn’t think that you need an official title to be within a team.

