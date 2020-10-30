- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuMatch Ended172/5(20.0) RR 8.6
Steve Smith Rules Out Any Chance of Appearing in Big Bash League, Other Top Stars Likely to Follow Suit
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has said that there is no chance of him participating in the Big Bash League this year, due to his workload and lengthy stints in the bio-secure bubble. According to the report in ESPNCricinfo, other Aussie stars like Warner, Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, are likely to follow the suit.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
ALSo READ - India vs Australia: KL Rahul Says Being Named India Vice-captain 'Happy & Proud Moment'
"It's still early days with the bubbles. We don't know how long it's going to last for. There's an uncertainty there," Smith said. "It's just going to be about having open conversations with coaches, general managers, whoever, to ensure that people are keeping their head space in a reasonable place.
"Then there's obviously going to be questions around selection. If someone takes some time off because they've been in the bubble for a long time and then someone comes in and plays well, do they take their spot?
"When guys are starting to find things a bit tough mentally from just living in the bubble, being able to get out - even if it might just be a few days of being normal might be a real help. Those conversations need to be had."
Meanwhile, Australia cricket team coach Justin Langer is convinced that his players are "match-ready" and "battle-hardened" ahead of the tough series against India. But he feels the players not being able to spend time with their families could have a big impact.
ALSO READ - Why Jason Gillespie Expects Australia to Win Upcoming Test Series Against India
The Australian players have played almost non-stop cricket right from the limited-overs tour of England followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last two months. They return home from IPL to undergo quarantine at the Sydney Olympic Park following which they immediately enter the long series against India, which includes three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches.
"The biggest challenge (for players) will be seeing their families. Because they've been to England and now the IPL, and we have to make sure that we keep them mentally healthy and happy and seeing their families will be a big part of that, so we're hopeful that families will join us at the start of the ODI series when they come out of that quarantine," said Langer while interacting with the media on Friday morning.
