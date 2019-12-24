Former skipper and star Australia batsman Steve Smith made a stunning comeback to international cricket after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. On Tuesday, Smith shared a throwback image with his wife Dani Willis when they were enjoying a game of ice-hockey in New York last year.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Smith wrote: "Throwback to this time last year watching the Ice Hockey in New York with Dani Willis."
Smith, who was banned from playing international cricket for a year in April 2018 due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal, however, stamped his authority in style as he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Ashes series held between August and September this year.
View this post on Instagram Throwback to this time last year watching the Ice Hockey in New York with @dani_willis 🏒 A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:50am PST
Throwback to this time last year watching the Ice Hockey in New York with @dani_willis 🏒
A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:50am PST
The former Aussie skipper amassed 774 runs from four games in the Ashes with a spectacular average of 110.5. He smashed three centuries and as many half-centuries in the Test series.
Smith however, failed to replicate the show in their two-match Test series at home against Pakistan in November this year as he could only manage 40 runs from two innings.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Steve Smith Shares Throwback Picture With Wife
The former Aussie skipper amassed 774 runs from four games in the Ashes with a spectacular average of 110.5. He smashed three centuries and as many half-centuries in the Test series.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings