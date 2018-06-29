Steve Smith Slams Half-century in First Competitive Match Since Ball Tampering Ban

Smith slammed 61 off 41 deliveries to help Toronto Nationals win their first match of season against Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada League at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Ontario on Thursday.
Batting first, the Knights posted a daunting total of 227/4, courtesy of some hard-hitting from West Indies star Evin Lewis, who blasted 96 off just 55 balls. Chasing the target, Nationals lost an early wicket which brought Smith to the crease and he was welcomed with a standing ovation by the supporters.
Smith and Anton Devcich put on 91 runs for the second wicket to bail Toronto out of trouble and during the course of this partnership, the Australian star also reached his fifty off just 34 deliveries.
When Smith was finally stumped for 61, Nationals were well on course for a victory as their score read 151/3 in the 14th over. Devcich remained unbeaten on 92 (44 ball) as Toronto got over the line with 6 wickets and 4 balls to spare.
Great start boys pic.twitter.com/bR6XwXNaUL— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 29, 2018
Following this victory, Smith was quoted as saying that he the 'mentally fatigued' following the Ashes and he was making some 'horrible decisions' which was hurting his game.
"I’ve had times, particularly watching the boys play in England — and not play as well as they could have and England play extremely well — it was hurting me that I couldn’t go out and help them ... win games. And when they hopped on the plane to go over there I had some emotions that were a bit down. It’s been tough but, you know, I think I needed a break if that makes sense," Smith was quoted as saying by Fairfax Media.
"It’s obviously come under some ordinary circumstances but I was really mentally fatigued after the Ashes. I think back to the one-day games after the Ashes and I don’t think I’ve ever hit the ball that bad in my life. I was making horrible decisions and just felt horrible at the crease. A bit of a break perhaps isn’t the worst thing.
First Published: June 29, 2018, 8:27 AM IST