Steve Smith Steps Down as Skipper, Tim Paine to Lead Australia in Cape Town Test

In a statement issued by Cricket Australia, James Sutherland said: "Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match. This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands."
"As I said earlier today (Sunday), Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met. All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority,” concluded Mr Sutherland.
On the board decision to appoint an Acting Captain, Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said: "The Board of Cricket Australia has endorsed Tim Paine to step in as Acting Captain for the remainder of this Test. Both Steve and David will take to the field today under Tim’s captaincy."
"The Board fully supports the process for an immediate investigation into what occurred in Cape Town. We regard this as a matter of the utmost seriousness and urgency. We will ensure we have all information available to make the right decisions for Australian Cricket," Mr Peever concluded.
Australia's Cameron Bancroft and captain Steve Smith admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday, sending shockwaves through cricket.
Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions."
Smith added: "The leadership group knew about it."
Television footage appeared to show Bancroft, 25, take on object out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session on the third day of the Test at Newlands.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
First Published: March 25, 2018, 1:57 PM IST