Steve Smith to Continue Rehabilitation by Featuring in Pakistan Super League

Loading...
Smith is serving a one-year ban along with teammates David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for his role in the infamous ball tampering episode on their tour of South Africa earlier this year. He has played club cricket in Australia recently and although he is not permitted to participate in the Big Bash League this season, he is free to participate in other T20 leagues around the world.
De Villiers, who retired from all international cricket in May, will be the other new star attraction in the tournament. Other players to look out for will be Australia’s Chris Lynn, who has been retained by the Lahore Qalandars and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, a platinum-category player, also with the Qalandars currently, unless they release him as they look to bring in either Smith or de Villiers.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan also in the platinum category but availability this season depends on Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision. The fourth edition of PSL set to begin on February 14 in Dubai. The last eight games will be held in Pakistan with Karachi set to host the final for the second consecutive year.
First Published: October 4, 2018, 5:15 PM IST