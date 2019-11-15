Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Steve Smith to Lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Andrew McDonald confirmed the same and said that he was looking to work together with the former Australia skipper and take RR to greater heights.

IANS |November 15, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Steve Smith to Lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Having taken over from Ajinkya Rahane mid-season in the last edition of the IPL, Steve Smith will lead Rajasthan Royals from the start in the 2020 edition of the league. Stuck in the bottom half of the table with two wins from eight games, RR saw a change in fate after Smith took over as they won four games on the bounce.

Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the same and said that he was looking to work together with the former Australia skipper and take RR to greater heights.

"I think Steve Smith is the logical choice after the season last year as he stepped in half way through and we saw a real spark in the performance from the team aspect. I think continuity is important from the point of view of captaincy. He has got an understanding of how players go about it on the field and understands how the bowlers think. I think it is critical to have a captain who understands the players that he is working with.

"Has also had a great time with the Australian team as well. He has been there under pressure and done it before. Really looking forward to working with him. Haven't had the opportunity to work with him at this level, really looking forward to that. Have had a few initial conversations with him, he will be our captain for the season," he said.

On November 14 the Royals released their most capped player Rahane to the Delhi Capitals in exchange for Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia.

Andrew McDonaldipl 2020Rajasthan Royalssteve smith

