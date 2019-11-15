Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Steve Smith to Make BBL Comeback For Sydney Sixers

Steve Smith is on the verge of making a BBL comeback as he was signed by the Sydney Sixers for the 9th edition. The former Australia captain will be making donning the magenta after a gap of five years and had last played in the competition in 2014.

Cricketnext Staff |November 15, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Steve Smith to Make BBL Comeback For Sydney Sixers

Steve Smith is on the verge of making a BBL comeback as he was signed by the Sydney Sixers for the 9th edition. The former Australia captain will be making donning the magenta after a gap of five years and had last played in the competition in 2014.

The 30-year-old will be available for the last two-three games for the franchise, after he returns from the limited-overs series against India, according to cricket.com.au.

His first match could be against Melbourne Stars at the SCg on January 20.

Smith has appeared in 26 matches for Sixers in (20 in the BBL, six in the now defunct Champions League T20).

"I am excited about getting an opportunity to play for the Sydney Sixers again," Smith said.

"When the schedule came out and I saw there was a chance to wear the Magenta again I jumped at the opportunity and look forward to joining up with the team after my January national team commitments have ended."

The Sixers have not won the BBL since Smith captained the side to victory in 2011 but have come close twice, finishing runners-up in BBL|04 and BBL|06.

