Steve Smith to Make BBL Comeback For Sydney Sixers
Steve Smith is on the verge of making a BBL comeback as he was signed by the Sydney Sixers for the 9th edition. The former Australia captain will be making donning the magenta after a gap of five years and had last played in the competition in 2014.
