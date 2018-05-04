Steve Smith Vows to 'Earn Back Trust' After Returning to Australia

It’s great to be back home in Australia. I have had some time away to come to terms with everything and now it’s time to get back into it. The amount of emails and letters I have received has been incredible and I have been extremely humbled by the enormous amount of support you have given me. I now have a lot to do to earn back your trust. To my Mum, Dad and Dani you have been my rock through this and I can’t thank you enough. Family is the most important thing in the world and I thank you for your love and support.

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on May 3, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT