Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

197/2 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

39/5 (4.5)

Nicosia Tigers CC need 159 runs in 31 balls at 30.77 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Steve Smith Will Miss Booing in England as Australia Leaves For Limited-overs Tour

The Australian cricket team departed Sunday for a tour to England like no other in the long history between the two nations.

Associated Press |August 23, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
steve smith

The Australian cricket team departed Sunday for a tour to England like no other in the long history between the two nations. The teams will meet in three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals in stadiums without fans, played under strict biosecurity protocols. Between matches the Australians will be locked in a hermetic bubble to ward off the threat of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ - Cameron White Calls Time on Professional Career to Focus on Coaching

They are the first Australian national sports team to leave the country since the global pandemic began. Australia hasn't played a match since March 13, when a scheduled one-day series against New Zealand was abandoned. As captain Steve Smith left Sydney on Sunday for Perth, from which the Australian teams chartered flight was to leave for London, he said he is eager to play again, whatever the surrounding circumstances.

Smith was also sad that stadiums wont be full of the England fans who have always jeered him in the past, more so since his suspension for ball tampering. "I do like batting there," Smith said at Sydney Airport. "But unfortunately there's no crowd there to egg me on and give me a bit more motivation."

Still, there is going to be plenty of eyes on the TV and it is going to be great to be back out there playing. England fans taunted Smith relentlessly when he made his test return there last year after his 12 months suspension over the ball tampering scandal in South Africa. He drew on those reactions to post 774 runs in that years Ashes series at an average of 110. Smith said he isn't concerned by Australia's three months absence from international cricket and England's advantage in having played recent test series against the West Indies and Pakistan.

Australia will take a 21-man squad and will play at least five inter-squad matches during its two weeks in quarantine. The team will be headquartered at Southampton where it will be surrounded by a tight biosecurity bubble. Players will be able to play golf but will not be able to leave their hotel for drinks or meals. They will have to make their own beds to avoid interaction with hotel staff. Any biosecurity breach could jeopardize the series.

ALSO READ - India to Host England in Feb 2021, After Australia Tour: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The first of three T20s will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sept. 4 and the one-day series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting Sept. 10.

coronavirusengland vs australia 2020steve smith

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more