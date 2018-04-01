Steve Smith's Father Dumps Son's Kit in Garage After Tampering Row

Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Tainted Australian cricketer Steve Smith’s father, Peter, has dumped his son’s cricket kit in garage after the former was banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal.

According to Seven News, Peter took out Smith’s kit from the car and dumped it in the garage. He went on to say, "He'll be fine, he'll survive, he'll survive." A video was released for the same.

In a press conference after coming back to Australia from South Africa, Smith had said, “I don't blame anyone.”

“I'm the captain of the Australian team. It's on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday.”




"I will do everything to make up for my mistake. If any good can come for this... it can be a lesson for others. I hope I can be a force for change. I know I will regret this for the rest of my life. I am absolutely gutted. Cricket is my life and hope it can be again. I'm sorry. I'm absolutely devastated," he added.

Smith, who broke down multiple times during the course of a brief media interaction, said that the 'biggest mistake' that he committed was to allow ball tampering to take place under his watch. However, he went onto say that something this this won't happen in the future.

"For me, my weakness ... I have made a big mistake for allowing this to happen. This is the first time I have seen this happen and it will never be happening again. I don't blame anyone, I'm the captain of the Australian team and I take responsibility for the actions that happened," said Smith.

Earlier in the day, Bancroft also apologized and asked for forgiveness from the fans after returning to Australia from South Africa. The 25-year-old said, “I want to say that I am very sorry.”

“I love the game of cricket and playing for my nation and my state there is no greater pride for me. I am extremely disappointed and regret my actions. I am sorry to the people who have looked up to me around the world, especially the kids. I know I’m a role model and haven’t acted like one in this instance," he added.

