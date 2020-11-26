- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Steve Smith’s Hilarious Reply to Fan Who Asked How to Play a 150 km/h Yorker
Australian batsman Steve Smith recently hosted a question-answer session on his Instagram handle ahead of the ODI series against India.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Australian batsman Steve Smith recently hosted a question-answer session on his Instagram handle ahead of the ODI series against India. And it looks like the former Australian skipper does not like to spill the beans about his batting to others.
On Tuesday, Smith was bombarded with questions ranging from professional to personal life during the Q&A interaction. However, the Australian star batsman came up with a hilarious reply to one of the fans queries. A fan asked him “How do you play a 150 kmph yorker.” In reply, the 31-year-old wrote, “Hopefully with your bat”.
Steve Smith will soon be seen in action in the upcoming home series against India. India has embarked on their first international cricket tour since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has led to cancellation or rescheduling of major sporting events worldwide. Australia returned to cricket action in September with a tour of England where the two sides played three-match ODI and T20Is series.
India and Australia will square off in a full-fledged tour which comprises three limited overs series, three T20Is and four Test matches. Both teams will start the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, November 27. India on their last visit Down Under won the Test and ODI series, whereas the T20Is series ended in a draw.
Smith did not have a good IPL 2020 outing as the Rajasthan Royals skipper could only manage 311 runs from 14 games at an average of 25.91. He was unable to lead the franchise through to the playoffs. He missed playing against India in the last home series as he was serving a year-long ban. The right-handed batsman will be keen to make a mark this time.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking