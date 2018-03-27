Steve Waugh

In a statement released on Facebook, Waugh said that he is “deeply troubled” by the events that transpired during the course of the Test and that it has failed the strong culture that bonds the brotherhood of the Baggy Green Cap.
A veteran of 168 Tests, Waugh said that it was a clear breach of the ‘Spirit of Australian Cricket’ pledge that was adopted by players during his tenure as a leader. He also said that the pledge needs to be revisited to re-establish the faith and trust in the game among the nation’s fans.
Thoroughly critical of the current crop of Aussie players, Waugh touched upon the importance of having a balanced perspective, while condemning these cricketers.
On Monday, in its attempt to carry out a thorough probe into the ball-tampering scandal involving skipper Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft, Cricket Australia sent Chief Executive James Sutherland to South Africa in order to assist with the ongoing internal investigation.
The move of Sutherland going to South Africa indicates that CA is planning harsher penalties on its players. Steve Smith, after the incident has already been banned for one Test, while Bancroft has been fined 75 per cent of his match fees by the International Cricket Council.
The incident that led to the charges being laid took place during South Africa's innings on Saturday afternoon when Bancroft was seen on television holding a foreign object while rubbing the ball, before hiding the object in his pocket, then inside his trousers.
As soon as the incident was shown on the big screen, the player was questioned in the presence of his captain by the two on-field umpires.
The matter has escalated to a level where Australian Prime Minister had to intervene. Malcolm Turnbull reacted to this scandal and had some rather harsh words questioning Smith and co.
“We all work up this morning shocked and bitterly disappointed by the news from South Africa. It seemed completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating.”
“After all, our cricketers are role models and cricket is synonymous with fair play. How can our team be engaged in cheating like this? It beggars belief.”
“It’s wrong, and I look forward to Cricket Australia taking decisive action soon.”
First Published: March 27, 2018, 11:56 AM IST