Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has raised money for thirty physically challenged cricketers in India during the COVID-19 crisis, and will be depositing Rs. 5000 in each of their accounts.
According to a report in Mid-Day, Harley Medcalf, Waugh's manager, had started a campaign in Australia to support cricketers from the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) and raised AUD 3,550.
"I was travelling to India in January with Steve Waugh where we met a group of physically challenged cricketers in Delhi. I was so impressed by how they approach life, the way they play their cricket and how passionate and enthusiastic they were. Steve described them as not being physically challenged but instead enabled in every way. That was an apt description. They play tough and hard. They have a pretty strong approach to the game, which was impressive," Medcalf told Mid-Day.
"We even got to know some of the cricketers as we spent two to three hours with them. It was fascinating. And as individuals, they were quite inspiring. I am drawn to people who are passionate.
"We came to know that they are having a pretty tough time at the moment.
"Funding is difficult and there are other priorities due to the pandemic, so I thought of helping them in a small way. The money will come directly into the bank accounts of the players," said Medcalf.
Known for his philanthropy, Waugh has devoted much time to charity -- most notably through his patronage of the Udayan Children's Home at Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata.
He also runs the Steve Waugh Foundation, supporting children fighting rare diseases in Australia.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Steve Waugh Raises Money for Physically Challenged Cricketers in India in COVID-19 Times
He also runs the Steve Waugh Foundation, supporting children fighting rare diseases in Australia.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings