Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Steve Waugh Raises Money for Physically Challenged Cricketers in India in COVID-19 Times

He also runs the Steve Waugh Foundation, supporting children fighting rare diseases in Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
Steve Waugh Raises Money for Physically Challenged Cricketers in India in COVID-19 Times

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has raised money for thirty physically challenged cricketers in India during the COVID-19 crisis, and will be depositing Rs. 5000 in each of their accounts.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Harley Medcalf, Waugh's manager, had started a campaign in Australia to support cricketers from the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) and raised AUD 3,550.

"I was travelling to India in January with Steve Waugh where we met a group of physically challenged cricketers in Delhi. I was so impressed by how they approach life, the way they play their cricket and how passionate and enthusiastic they were. Steve described them as not being physically challenged but instead enabled in every way. That was an apt description. They play tough and hard. They have a pretty strong approach to the game, which was impressive," Medcalf told Mid-Day.

"We even got to know some of the cricketers as we spent two to three hours with them. It was fascinating. And as individuals, they were quite inspiring. I am drawn to people who are passionate.

"We came to know that they are having a pretty tough time at the moment.

"Funding is difficult and there are other priorities due to the pandemic, so I thought of helping them in a small way. The money will come directly into the bank accounts of the players," said Medcalf.

Known for his philanthropy, Waugh has devoted much time to charity -- most notably through his patronage of the Udayan Children's Home at Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata.

He also runs the Steve Waugh Foundation, supporting children fighting rare diseases in Australia.

Off The FieldPCCAIPhysically Challenged Cricket Association of Indiasteve waugh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more