Steve Waugh to Mentor Australia's Ashes 2019 Squad

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Australia's Ashes 2019 campaign has received a timely boost with former Test & One-Day International captain Steve Waugh set to act as a mentor to the side during the six-week tour.

Waugh, who won the Ashes series eight times including twice as captain will join the Australian side on June 1, in Birmingham the venue for the first Test. Tim Paine, while confirming the announcement said that to have someone like Waugh will be a huge boost not just for the youngsters in the team but also the seniors such as himself, Steve Smith and David Warner.

"With the Test series we are very fortunate to have Steve Waugh who is, obviously, a legend and is going to be great service for myself as a leader and captain," Paine told Nine News in Bristol, where he is with the Australia A squad.

"I think to have someone like him around during a Test series is going to be great for our whole group. I know I will be trying to bounce off him as much as I can.

"For guys like myself and (Steve) Smith and (David) Warner who are quite experienced, it will be great. It's also going to be great for some of our younger players as well."

Australia have in the past roped in quite a few former cricketers into the current setup. Matthew Hayden and Mitchell Johnson were around the Australian squad earlier this year when they toured India while Ricky Ponting is acting as the batting mentor to the team during the ongoing World Cup.

"I know it is something that 'JL' and myself have been quite big on, that is to try and get some of our past legends in and around the team," Paine said explaining the rationale behind having former cricketers around the group.

"As I said, coming to England at times, particularly with the pressure and scrutiny that is around the team at the moment, I think he is someone who is regarded for handling that sort of stuff really well."

Justin Langer has also in the past advocated having former cricketers mix with the current setup.

"During the summer we had plenty of guys who wanted to come and support the Australian Cricket Team," Langer had said in India in February.

"We love having them around, whether it's 'Haydos', 'Punter' (Ponting), Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Steve Waugh, Simon Katich.

"It's like having all the Australian brothers around. Whoever wants to come around and help support us and get better – they're always welcome."

