Steve Waugh Was Easily the Most Selfish Cricketer I Ever Played With: Shane Warne
Spin legend Shane Warne said on Friday that his former Australian teammate and captain Steve Waugh was "easily the most selfish cricketer" that he ever played with. Warne was responding to a stat on Twitter which talked about the number of times Waugh was involved in run-outs during his international career.
