Steyn Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for South Africa in T20Is
Veteran pacer Dale Steyn has become the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 internationals. Steyn achieved the feat during the opening T20I of the three-match series against England played at the Buffalo Park which the Proteas won by one run.
