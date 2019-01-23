Steyn & De Kock Back for Final Three ODIs Against Pakistan

Loading...
The trio will come in place of pacers Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson and wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen.
"We are very happy with the depth of our fast bowling resources," commented selection convener Linda Zondi. "Particularly if you consider that Lungi Ngidi is still on the road back from injury and we also want to have a look at Anrich Nortje when he is fully recovered.
"At the same time we want to explore all the options that are available to us and Beuran will be able to offer variety to our attack."
Hendricks has played seven T20Is for South Africa where he has picked up eight wickets, the last of which came against Bangladesh back in 2017. But his recent performances in the four-day circuit as well as the inaugural Mzansi Super League in the T20 format, where he picked up 12 wickets from nine games, is what prompted the selectors to give him another go.
Olivier, who won the Player of the Series award in the preceding Test series and sparkled in the first two ODIs as well, has been given a much-welcome break while Kagiso Rabada too has been rested from the Twenty20 International series that will follow the ODIs.
"We are well aware of what Duanne, Dane and Heinrich have to offer and in the case of Duanne we are mindful of the amount of bowling he has done at the top level over the past month and we want to give him a break ahead of the Test Series against Sri Lanka. For the same reason we will be looking to rest Kagiso Rabada for the entire T20 International Series," Zondi said.
The five-match series is currently level at 1-1. While Pakistan won the first encounter in Port Elizabeth, the hosts came back strongly in the second outing in Durban. The third ODI will be staged at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (January 25).
Squad (for remaining three ODIs against Pakistan): Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.
First Published: January 23, 2019, 9:05 PM IST