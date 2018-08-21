Steyn Faces Another Injury Lay-off in County Championship

Loading...
The 35-year-old, who will undergo an examination of the problem on Tuesday, was unable to complete his 11th over for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire on Day 2 at Southampton and was forced to leave the field.
Steyn has had a horrible run of injuries over the last two years, hampering his bid to become South Africa's record test wicket-taker, though he did equal the record in Sri Lanka last month where he picked up only two wickets in the two-match series.
Both Steyn and Shaun Pollock have each taken 421 test wickets.
A serious shoulder injury in Australia in November 2016 kept him out for most of last year before a heel problem sustained in his comeback Test against India in February sidelined him once more.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 21, 2018, 3:03 PM IST