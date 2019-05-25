Steyn & Shamsi Take Part In 'You Laugh You Lose' Challenge

Loading...
While Shamsi managed to control his laughter, Steyn just let it out as he ended up losing the challenge. The video clip of the same was also shared on Twitter by the official Cricket World Cup handle.
This is well worth a watch 😂
Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi take on the 'You Laugh You Lose' challenge! pic.twitter.com/mQGdZ7fUXW
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 24, 2019
Steyn has been nursing a shoulder injury which the pacer picked up during the IPL playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The right arm pacer took no further part in the tournament.
As he runs against time to get completely fit, this will probably be his last World Cup. The Proteas came really close last time, losing the semifinals to co-hosts New Zealand in what was a nail-biting game.
Other than Steyn, the pace attack comprises of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi which make their fast bowling look fearsome. South Africa are all set to begin their campaign as they play the first game of the World Cup against hosts and favorites England on 30th May.
No doubt it will be an exciting contest between the Proteas bowling and the English batting lineup.
First Published: May 25, 2019, 2:25 PM IST