Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

Steyn & Shamsi Take Part In 'You Laugh You Lose' Challenge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
Steyn & Shamsi Take Part In 'You Laugh You Lose' Challenge

Loading...
South African cricketers Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi engaged in some fun activity ahead of their warm-up game against Sri Lanka on Friday. Both took part in a 'You Laugh, You Lose' challenge.

While Shamsi managed to control his laughter, Steyn just let it out as he ended up losing the challenge. The video clip of the same was also shared on Twitter by the official Cricket World Cup handle.



Steyn has been nursing a shoulder injury which the pacer picked up during the IPL playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The right arm pacer took no further part in the tournament.

As he runs against time to get completely fit, this will probably be his last World Cup. The Proteas came really close last time, losing the semifinals to co-hosts New Zealand in what was a nail-biting game.

Other than Steyn, the pace attack comprises of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi which make their fast bowling look fearsome. South Africa are all set to begin their campaign as they play the first game of the World Cup against hosts and favorites England on 30th May.

No doubt it will be an exciting contest between the Proteas bowling and the English batting lineup.
dale steynicc world cup 2019Off The FieldTabraiz Shamsiworld cup 2019
First Published: May 25, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...