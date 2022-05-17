STG vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match, May 17, 12:30 PM IST

STG vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Stockholm Titans and Botkyrka: Stockholm Titans will kick off the proceedings at the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 with two consecutive games against Botkyrka. Norsborq Cricket Ground will host both the games on May 17, Tuesday at 12:30 PM IST and 02:30 PM IST.

Stockholm Titans will be playing their first match of the competition on Tuesday. The cricket club enjoyed a decent ride last year. They won four league matches while losing as many games. With eight points, the team finished third in the Group A points table. However, they were ruled out of the competition after suffering a loss against Djurgardens IF in the quarter-final by 32 runs.

Botkyrka, on the other hand, played their first two games of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 against Alby Zalmi. The team couldn’t start the league on a good note. They endured two consecutive defeats against Zalmi by six wickets and 32 runs respectively. The team was let down by the batters in both the games as they failed to score even 80 runs.

Ahead of the match between Stockholm Titans and Botkyrka, here is everything you need to know:

STG vs BOT Telecast

Stockholm Titans vs Botkyrka game will not be telecast in India

STG vs BOT Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

STG vs BOT Match Details

STG vs BOT match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 17, Tuesday.

STG vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Gurpal Randhawa

Vice-Captain – Arun Pandey

Suggested Playing XI for STG vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wasif Muhammad

Batters: Arun Pandey, Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Muhammad Tarar, Ramraj Nadar, Gurpal Randhawa, Mohammed Mohsin Memon

Bowlers: Kumar Pranshu, Arun Kumaran Murugesan, Asif Khan

STG vs BOT Probable XIs:

Stockholm Titans: Arun Kumaran Murugesan, Mohammed Mohsin Memon, Anurag Choudhary, Arun Pandey, Jitendra Kumar, Ganesh Dattatraya Jasud, Yenugula H Srinivasa, Panchal Tejaskumar Jashvantbhai, Digraj Dodiya, Kumar Pranshu, Ramraj Nadar

Botkyrka: Amir Khan, Osama Qureshi, Aamer Riaz, Sufyan Gohar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Asif Khan, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Tarar, Wasif Muhammad (wk), Asad Iqbal

