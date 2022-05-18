STI vs LKP Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022, May 18, 6:30 PM IST

STI vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Stockholm Titans and Linkoping CC: Stockholm Titans will be playing against Linkoping CC in the upcoming ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 games. The two games will be conducted at the Norsborg Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday., May 18.

Stockholm Titans need to bounce back in the league after a torrid start. They lost their first two games against Botkyrka by 50 runs and seven wickets. The batters lacked the intent and fire as they scored only 57 and 58 runs in their 20 overs.

Speaking of Linkoping CC, the team is second in Group A standings. Linkoping have featured in four league games, winning two and losing as many games. The cricket club is coming into the Wednesday game after losing its last two matches to Alby Zalmi by five wickets and one run.

Ahead of the match between Stockholm Titans and Linkoping CC, here is everything you need to know:

STI vs LKP Telecast

Stockholm Titans vs Linkoping CC game will not be telecast in India.

STI vs LKP Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

STI vs LKP Match Details

STI vs LKP match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

STI vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ankit Naik

Vice-Captain: Asad Javed

Suggested Playing XI for STI vs LKP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Roohul Halim

Batters: Ankit Naik, Asad Javed, Sudesh Udugodage

All-rounders: S Arumugam, Ramraj Nadar, Yenugula Srinivasa, SaberAli Syed

Bowlers: Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, GopalaKrishnan Parthasarathi

STI vs LKP Probable XIs

Stockholm Titans: Yenugula Srinivasa, Adeel Asghar, Arunkumaran Murugesan, Shiva Lingam, Digraj Dodia, Ganesh Jasud, S Arumugam, Madhava Tigulla, Ramraj Nadar, Jitendra Yadav, GopalaKrishnan Parthasarathi

Linkoping CC: Ankit Naik, Roohul Halim, Saad Khan, Asad Javed, Saud Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad, Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Sudesh Udugodage, Muhammad Moeez, SaberAli Syed

