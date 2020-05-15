Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Still a Long Way to go in Battle Against Coronavirus Pandemic: Ravindra Jadeja

India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 24 which has been extended twice due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. It is currently slated to end on May 17.

Cricketnext Staff |May 15, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja points to the commentary box after completing his fifty against New Zealand in Manchester. (Pic: AP)

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Friday said that there's still a long way to go in fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that's why the citizens should all do their part by staying at home.

"I am staying home to fight against COVID-19, are you?" Jadeja said in the video posted on his Instagram account in which he can be seen wearing the blue Indian jersey and doing his famous sword celebrations with his bat.

"There is still a long way to go in this battle against COVID-19. We all got to do our part by staying home to help save lives," he captioned the video.

India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 24 which has been extended twice due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. It is currently slated to end on May 17.

In normal circumstances, Jadeja would have been currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands indefinitely postponed. However, he is presently at his home enjoying the time with his family.

So far, over 81000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in India while more than 2600 people have lost their lives.

Coronavirus Lockdowncoronavirus pandemicOff The FieldRavindra Jadeja

