Still Believe it Was India's Loss Not to See Amol Muzumdar in Whites: Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday went down the memory lane to post a picture with "Ranji Trophy giant" Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India's loss not to see Muzumdar play in Test cricket.

IANS |May 22, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Mumbai: India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday went down the memory lane to post a picture with "Ranji Trophy giant" Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India's loss not to see Muzumdar play in Test cricket.

"With one of Ranji Trophy giants - Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India's loss to not see him in whites," tweeted Shastri.

Muzumdar had an outstanding first-class career that lasted 20 years in which he amassed over 11,000 runs, including 30 centuries. He also holds a high performance coaching certificates from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as the United Kingdom through Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Last year, he had served as the South Africa batting coach for the three-Test series against India which the Proteas had lost 0-3. His previous coaching appointment included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coaching the India U-19 and U-23 sides at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and being the batting coach of the Netherlands.

At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures from the past.

Recently, he had posted a picture along with Sir Viv Richards and had tweeted,"Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards."

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more