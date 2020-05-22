Still Believe it Was India's Loss Not to See Amol Muzumdar in Whites: Ravi Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday went down the memory lane to post a picture with "Ranji Trophy giant" Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India's loss not to see Muzumdar play in Test cricket.
