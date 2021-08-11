'Still Don't Need You' - Jasprit Bumrah's Cryptic Note Goes Viral

After India lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, critics called out some bowlers who failed to cast their magic on the field. The hint was towards Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was not in the form in the last few months. The right-arm quick was not able to scalp wickets in the WTC final. Before the first Test match against England, the practice session videos and images were shared by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).Once again, internet users did not miss a chance to troll Bumrah was his poor form. Several even raised eyebrows for him being selected in the squad against England.

However, the cricketer had shut down all the critics and trolls as he scalped a total of 9 wickets in the first Test match against the hosts. He confidently led the bowling unit of India against the English batting line-up in both the innings, giving no chance to Englishmen to bounce back. In the first inning, Bumrah had picked 4 wickets, while in the second he went on to bag a five-fer. This not only was an answer to the trolls and critics, but the cricketer also managed to earn another mention on the Trent Bridge honors board.

Despite all the efforts from the unit, the match ended in a draw due to poor weather, mainly rainfall. Though cricket fans were left disappointed and disheartened, Bumrah took to social media to share some pictures of him taking wickets.

On August 9, the rick-arm quick had posted two snaps of himself via his Twitter handle. Where in one of the clicks he is seen shouting with force after dismissing a batsman, in the other, he was looking up in the sky and thanking God almighty. But what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of the post. Bumrah wrote, “Still don’t need you."

This left the netizens guessing who the bowler is hinting to and therefore, they came up with their assumptions. One of the Twitter users, commenting on the trolls, wrote, “It’s time for their appreciation to be bigger than what their disrespect was for you a few days back.”

Some even termed Bumrah’s performance as “one of the greatest comeback in cricket history.”

India and England will lock horns for the second test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, starting from August 12.

