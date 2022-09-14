CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Still Feel Bad That I Couldn't Get a Game For my Country': Ishwar Pandey Announces Retirement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 08:40 IST

All India

Ishwar Pandey never got to play for India. (AFP Photo)

The 33-year-old Ishwar Pandey played 75 first-class matches, 58 List A games and 71 T20s and took a combined 394 wickets in them

Ishwar Pandey, who got a call-up to the India squad in 2013, has announced retirement from all forms of wicket. Pandey, a right-arm fast bowler, didn’t get to represent India but retires as a domestic stalwart who played for Madhya Pradesh.

The 33-year-old Pandey played 75 first-class matches, 58 List A games and 71 T20s and took a combined 394 wickets in them. He played 25 matches in IPL and took 18 wickets in them.

Pandey revealed his decision via Instagram, sharing a note in which he recalled sharing dressing room with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“To share dressing room with modern day greats like Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Suresh Raina Ishant Sharma Ravindra Jadeja Bhuvneshwar Kumar was very special and to have played a match against Legend Sachin Tendulkar Sir was like a dream come true. I started watching cricket because of him and i have always admired him since my childhood,” the post read.

“Cricket for me is everything and I will always love to be connected to this game. To all my fans and well wishers, I would like to thank you and I will want you all to keep supporting me with love you have always given to me. Forever and grateful and blessed – Ishwar Pandey,” he added.

However, Pandey did say that he still regrets not being able to play a single match for India despite getting a call-up.

“It was an honour to be part of the Indian team for the test series against England and New Zealand. Though I was not fortunate enough to play a game for my country but still to be a part of Indian team will always be the most special memory of my life,” he wrote.

He continued, “I still feel bad that I couldn’t get a game to play for my country and I will always be known as uncapped Indian cricket player.”

