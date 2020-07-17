Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Still Good Enough to Play for India, Need Three Months of Training: Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly belives that he can still score runs in Tests if he trains for six months and play a few Ranji matches.

Cricketnext Staff |July 17, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
Still Good Enough to Play for India, Need Three Months of Training: Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly belives that he can still score runs in Tests if he trains for six months and play a few Ranji matches.

Ganguly last played for India in 2008, said that he is fit to score runs in Test cricket.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's Achievements as Captain Iconic Like Allan Border's for Australia: Graeme Smith

His comments come while talking about the last leg of his career to Bengali newspaper Sangbad Pratidin.

“If I was given two more series in ODIs, I would’ve scored more runs. If I hadn’t retired in Nagpur, I would’ve scored runs in the next two Test series too. In fact even now give me six months to train, let me play three Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India in Test cricket. I don’t even need six months, give me three, I will score runs,” said Ganguly.

“You might not give me an opportunity to play but how will you break the belief inside me?” asked the former India captain.

Ganguly also talked about, when he was dropped from ODI side after being best performer in 2007-08.

“It was kind of unbelievable. I was dropped from the ODI side despite being one of the highest scorers of that calendar year. No matter how good your performance is if the stage is taken away from you then what will you prove? And to whom? The same thing happened with me,” Ganguly added.

ALSO READ | Dada Created Wonderful Legacy For Others and MS Dhoni Benefited from That: Kumar Sangakkara

Ganguly was initially dropped from the side in 2005 in the Greg Chappell era. He then made a comeback in 2006 and went on to play for the country till 2008.

Ganguly scored 7212 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 42.17 with 16 centuries. In ODIs, he scored 11363 runs in 311 matches at an average of 41.02.

