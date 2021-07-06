'Still Got Your ODI Cap?' - Stuart Broad, James Anderson in Twitter Banter After COVID Hits England Camp

Stuart Broad and James Anderson were involved in a Twitter banter after seven members of the England squad for the Pakistan ODIs turned COVID-19 positive. With England forced to announce a new squad in the circumstances, Broad asked Anderson if he has still got his ODI cap. Broad last played an ODI in 2016 while Anderson in 2015. Both are now Test specialists for England.

England Players, Staff Test Positive for Covid-19

“Still got your ODI cap @jimmy9 ?!" Broad tweeted.

Still got your ODI cap @jimmy9 ?!— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 6, 2021

To which Anderson replied:

“It’s still this kit, right?!" Broad went on.

Meanwhile, Ravi Bopara joined in too.

However, none of them were lucky enough to make a comeback to the English ODI squad. ECB announced a fresh squad with 18 members, led by Ben Stokes.

“It’s a great opportunity to play on the biggest stage, and for most of the players selected it’s not necessarily something they would have been expecting 24 hours ago," Ashley Giles, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said.

“It’s an exciting group of players, with some young talent and some players who have impressed at domestic level over a long period of time.

“We’re in unprecedented territory, in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team, and I’m very proud of how everyone has come together in order to get it done - both those within the ECB and from the county game.

“Ben hasn’t captained our ODI side before so it’s a huge honour for him. We all wish him well and it’s a role I’m sure he’ll thrive in."

Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince.

