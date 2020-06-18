STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Stockholm CC vs Alby Zalmi CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.
Seven teams will take part in the opening Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm event - namely Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC, Stockholm Mumbai Indians. A further seven fresh sides will follow from July 6-10 in the second Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm, before the European cricket roadshow travels to Gothenburg from July 13-17.
STO vs ALZ ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details
Live action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket and FanCode APP
STO vs ALZ ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details
June 18 – 1:30 PM IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden
STO vs ALZ ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ismaeel Zia, Viswanadha Bazawada
STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Shrikant Sakpal
STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team All-rounders: Azam Khalil (CAPTAIN), Himanshu Patel (VICE CAPTAIN), Karthik Jayachandran
STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faraan Chaudhry, Samiallah Khalil, Niranjan Komalla
STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Stockholm CC Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Viswanadha Bazawada (C), Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Akanshu Mahajan, Feroz Patel, Akash Jha, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Mokhamatam, Niranjan Komalla
Alby Zalmi CC Muhammad Iftikhar, Faraan Chaudhry, Rahel Khan, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Faseeh Choudhry, Abdullah Khalil, Zia Alozai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Samiallah Khalil, Azam Khalil (C), Noman Walyat.
STO vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Stockholm CC vs Alby Zalmi CC
