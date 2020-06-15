STO vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Stockholm CC vs Indiska CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

STO vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | Stockholm CC was founded in 1948 by embassy staff from cricket playing nations. As the only cricket club in Sweden until the 1970s, matches were played against embassy staff and visiting navy ships along with tours to the continent. They are pitted against Indiska CC in the first game of the tournament and will be keen to impress. Indiska CC boasting several experienced players, the Indiska team will be looking to hit the ground running in the opening match of the tournament.
From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about.
Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.
Seven teams will take part in the opening Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm event - namely Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC, Stockholm Mumbai Indians.
STO vs IND ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details
Live action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket
STO vs IND ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details
June 15 – 1:30pm IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden
STO vs IND ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
STO vs IND Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bhargav Kumar (CAPTAIN)
STO vs IND Dream11 Team Batsmen: Dipanjan Dey (VICE CAPTAIN), Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju
STO vs IND Dream11 Team All-rounders: Imran Khan, Akanshu Mahajan, Himanshu Patel
STO vs IND Dream11 Team Bowlers: Aman Singh, Akash Jha, Avinash Upadhyaya
STO vs IND Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Stockholm CC: Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju, Santosh Yadlapalli, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana, Himanshu Patel, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, Akash Jha
Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer
