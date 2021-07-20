STO vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 20 12:30 pm IST

STO vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Stockholm vs Pakistanska Forening:In the fifth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden, Stockholm will play host to Pakistanska Forening on Tuesday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Pakistanska.

Stockholm started their tournament on a disappointing note as they were beaten by Pakistanska Forening by 30 runs while chasing a mammoth total of 98 runs in their quota of 10 overs. However, they shake off the unstable start in their very next game as they registered a thumping 68 run win over Forenom Royals in the second. On Tuesday, when they will again take on Pakistanska Forening, they will hope to use their momentum to avenge their defeat in the first game.

On the other hand, Pakistanska Forening have so far played just two games in ECS T10 Sweden and won both of them by defeating Botkyrka and Stockholm respectively. Pakistanska Forening will go into today’s encounter as clear favourites.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Stockholm and Pakistanska Forening; here is everything you need to know:

STO vs PF Telecast

The match between STO vs PF is not being televised in India

STO vs PF Live Streaming

The match between STO vs PF can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

STO vs PF Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The STO vs PF match will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

STO vs PF captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan

Vice-captain: Manoj Tomar

STO vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Abhishek Mathur

Batsmen: Faraan Chaudhry, Vinod Chalindra, Praveen Natarajan

All-Rounders: Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Himanshu Patel

Bowlers: Bilal Muhammad, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh

STO vs PF probable playing XI:

Stockholm Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Mathur, Praveen Natarajan, Vinod Chalindra, Shiva Arsi, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali (c & wk), Deepjagan Singh, Himanshu Patel, Manoj Tomar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Sridhar Pokala

Pakistanska Forening Predicted Playing XI: Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Khalil Jalali, Sameer Ali Khan, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Waqar Hassan, Usama Chaudhry (wk), Abdullah Khalil, Kamran Zia, Bilal Muhammad (c), Jamal Awan

