STO vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 22 12:30 pm IST

STO vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Stockholm vs Umea:

The 13th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden, will see Stockholm play host to Umea on Thursday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

Stockholm have played five matches so far in this season where they managed to win two matches. On the other hand, Umea are going through a disastrous tournament, as they have lost all four fixtures so far. The hosts will be looking forward to winning this match and top the ECS T10 standings. Whereas, Umea will now look to win atl east one match on Thursday.

Both sides played nail-biting match on Wednesday, Stockholm beat Umea by eight runs.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Stockholm and Umea; here is everything you need to know:

STO vs UME Telecast

The match between STO vs UME is not televised in India

STO vs UME Live Streaming

The match between STO vs UME can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

STO vs UME Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 22 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, in Stockholm. The STO vs UME match will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

STO vs UME captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Deepjagan Singh

Vice-captain: Abdullah Abrar

STO vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Majid Mustafa

Batsmen: Vinod Chalindra, Abdullah Abrar, Ankit Tiwari

All-Rounders: Himanshu Patel, Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini, Shiva Arsi

Bowlers: Hani Hassan, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh

STO vs UME probable playing XI:

Stockholm: Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Chenna Nali (C, WK), Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Umea: Majid Mustafa (C, WK), Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Amir Husseini, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here