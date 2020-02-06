Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stoinis, Larkin Help Melbourne Stars Reach BBL Final With Win Over Sydney Thunder

Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin smashed 83 each to help Melbourne Stars qualify for the BBL final with a 28-run win over Sydney Thunder in the Challenger at MCG in Melbourne.

Cricketnext Staff |February 6, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Melbourne Stars/Twitter

Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin smashed 83 each to help Melbourne Stars qualify for the BBL final with a 28-run win over Sydney Thunder in the Challenger at MCG in Melbourne.

The Stars will now face Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday in the final.

Opting to bat, the Stars scored 194 for 2 with Stoinis smashing 83 off 54 and Larkin scoring the same in 49 balls. Alex Ross' 58 off 38 helped Thunder fight, but they stopped at 166 for 8 in 20 overs.

Batting first, Stars lost Nic Maddinson for a run-a-ball 11 but by then, they had raced to 38 in 3.3 overs with Stoinis going strong. What followed was a 117-run stand for the second wicket with Stoinis and Larkin attacking from both ends.

Daniel Sams (4-0-41-0) and Jonathan Cook (3-0-36-0) were costly for the Thunder.

Thunder slipped to 41 for 3 by the sixth over but Ross, Chris Morris (21) and Arjun Nair (30 off 17) kept their hopes alive.

However, pacer Haris Rauf returned figures of 3 for 17 from 4 overs to bowl Stars to victory.

