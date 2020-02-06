Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin smashed 83 each to help Melbourne Stars qualify for the BBL final with a 28-run win over Sydney Thunder in the Challenger at MCG in Melbourne.
The Stars will now face Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday in the final.
Opting to bat, the Stars scored 194 for 2 with Stoinis smashing 83 off 54 and Larkin scoring the same in 49 balls. Alex Ross' 58 off 38 helped Thunder fight, but they stopped at 166 for 8 in 20 overs.
Batting first, Stars lost Nic Maddinson for a run-a-ball 11 but by then, they had raced to 38 in 3.3 overs with Stoinis going strong. What followed was a 117-run stand for the second wicket with Stoinis and Larkin attacking from both ends.
Daniel Sams (4-0-41-0) and Jonathan Cook (3-0-36-0) were costly for the Thunder.
Thunder slipped to 41 for 3 by the sixth over but Ross, Chris Morris (21) and Arjun Nair (30 off 17) kept their hopes alive.
However, pacer Haris Rauf returned figures of 3 for 17 from 4 overs to bowl Stars to victory.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Stoinis, Larkin Help Melbourne Stars Reach BBL Final With Win Over Sydney Thunder
Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin smashed 83 each to help Melbourne Stars qualify for the BBL final with a 28-run win over Sydney Thunder in the Challenger at MCG in Melbourne.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | February 6, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
Cricketnext Staff | January 31, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
BBL | Sydney Sixers Thrash Melbourne Stars to Qualify for Final
Cricketnext Staff | January 29, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
'Just Enjoying What I'm Doing' - Marcus Stoinis Not Thinking About Australia Recall Yet
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020
BAN v PAKRawalpindi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
USA v NEPAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings