Ashes 2019: Stokes & Co Celebrate Headingley Win with McDonald’s Meal

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed how he and his teammate celebrated the team’s extraordinary one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test in Headingley on Sunday (August 25).

The 28-year-old revealed several of the squad splashed out on a McDonald’s meal after his stunning 135 not out levelled the series at 1-1 against Australia.

England completed a record run chase of 359 to seal a one-wicket victory, No 11 Jack Leach standing firm alongside Stokes in an unbeaten 10th-wicket stand of 76, of which Leach scored just one, the run which brought the scores level.

On how the team celebrated, Stokes wrote in a column in the Daily Mirror: “We started in the changing room and they had the full replay of the partnership with me and Jack Leach on the TV, so we all watched it together with Alastair Cook who came up to see everyone.

“It was great to relive it all and the atmosphere in the dressing room was just brilliant, even with three guys stood in the bathtub, and I have no idea why. Joe Denly, Jos Buttler and Rory Burns were all in there singing songs and asking people to get in the bath with them, but it was just too hot so we had to go outside,” Stokes wrote.

“We went out to the Dickie Bird balcony and J-Roy (Jason Roy) said, ‘Are we going to go out on the pitch or what?’ So we went to the toilet, grabbed the speakers, and got out there where Leachy gave everyone an action replay of his single.

“It was a great celebration amongst us before we went back to the team hotel to catch up with friends and family. Me, Buttler, (Chris) Woakes, Burns and (Joe) Root all jumped in an uber and got £55 worth of McDonald's drive thru on the way. There were quarter pounders and filet 'o' fish flying everywhere,” Stokes’ column read.

Stokes also paid tribute to his wife, who supported him when he was charged following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017. Stokes was found not guilty last year.

“Clare has been brilliant and so supportive throughout the years. Your family go though everything with you, good and bad, so it is great to be able to celebrate with them at times like this.

“I didn't actually see Clare until late in the evening when we got back from the ground. I still had my training gear on and my England cap. First thing she spotted was the bag in my hand. She said, ‘Oh, so we've been to McDonald's have we?’”

