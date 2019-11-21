Stokes, Denly Lift England to 241 for Four Against New Zealand
Half-centuries from Joe Denly and Ben Stokes breathed life into England who reached 241 for four at stumps after a slow start on the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.
Stokes, Denly Lift England to 241 for Four Against New Zealand
Half-centuries from Joe Denly and Ben Stokes breathed life into England who reached 241 for four at stumps after a slow start on the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Joe Root Needs to Stamp his Authority in Series Against New Zealand: Kevin Pietersen
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Want to Help England Win and Nail Down my Spot in Test team: Sam Curran
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Adapt and Do Things With a Patient Approach If Need Be: Joe Root
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings