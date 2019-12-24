Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stokes' Father Admitted to Johannesburg Hospital With Serious Illness

The first Test between South Africa and England will begin on December 26 in Centurion.

Cricketnext Staff |December 24, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Stokes' Father Admitted to Johannesburg Hospital With Serious Illness

England allrounder Ben Stokes's father Ged has been admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg after suffering a serious illness, the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stokes was scheduled to join the England team for training in Centurion, but will now skip the session to be with his father. The ECB said Ged, a former New Zealand rugby player, is in critical condition.

"Ben Stokes’s father, Ged, was admitted to hospital on Monday in Johannesburg after suffering a serious illness. He remains in a critical condition," the statement read.

"The all-rounder will not be at England’s training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father’s bedside. The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family’s privacy at this time."

The first Test between South Africa and England will begin on December 26 in Centurion.

