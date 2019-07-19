starts in
days hours mins

Stokes Nominated for New Zealander of the Year

PTI |July 19, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Stokes Nominated for New Zealander of the Year

Christchurch: He broke the Black Caps heart with his stellar show but now England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been nominated for the prestigious 'New Zealander of the Year' award for his Kiwi roots, alongside Kane Williamson.

Stokes produced a superlative performance at the World Cup, amassing 465 runs and claiming seven wickets for England.

His 84 off 98 balls helped England tie the epic final at Lord's last Sunday. He then scored eight in the Super Over which also ended in a tie as England were adjudged World Cup winners on boundary count.

New Zealander of the Year Awards Chief Judge Cameron Bennett said some were still trying to claim Stokes as one of New Zealand's own, given that he was born in Christchurch.

"He might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch, where his parents now live, and with Maori ancestry, there's clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him," Bennett was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

Player of the tournament, Williamson, who showed immaculate composure during New Zealand's heart-breaking loss in the final, has also received multiple nominations.

"The way (Williamson) conducted himself, not only in the face of such devastating disappointment at Lord's but throughout the tournament, resonated powerfully with Kiwis from all walks of life," Bennett said.

"He's been the embodiment of the qualities we cherish as New Zealanders courage, fairness, humility."

A shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the award will be announced in December, with the 2020 winner revealed at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in February.

Ben StokesEnglandicc world cup 2019new zealand

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more