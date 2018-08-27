Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Stokes vs Pandya and Other Big Numbers as Fourth Test at Southampton Appears on Horizon

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 27, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
Stokes vs Pandya and Other Big Numbers as Fourth Test at Southampton Appears on Horizon

(Reuters)

Loading...
After an impressive performance in the third Test at Trent Bridge, India will look to square the series 2-2 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton against an unstable England unit. The comprehensive nature of India’s victory in Nottingham has exposed some of the hosts’ long-standing problems.



The lack of contributions has hurt both sides as the low-scoring series has seen only three centuries so far.

Hardik Pandya silenced his critics with a stupendous performance with both bat and ball and it took a Virat Kohli special to take the Man of the Match award away from him. The home side left out an in-form Sam Curran for Ben Stokes and will hope that the all-rounder comes good for them to seal the series.

India showed they can step up their game under pressure and at Southampton, they must, if they are to stay alive in the series.

Related Story

Also Watch

Ben StokesEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018Hardik PandyaIndiaIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018sam curranvirat kohli
First Published: August 27, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...