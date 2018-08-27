Stokes vs Pandya and Other Big Numbers as Fourth Test at Southampton Appears on Horizon

Loading...
The lack of contributions has hurt both sides as the low-scoring series has seen only three centuries so far.
Hardik Pandya silenced his critics with a stupendous performance with both bat and ball and it took a Virat Kohli special to take the Man of the Match award away from him. The home side left out an in-form Sam Curran for Ben Stokes and will hope that the all-rounder comes good for them to seal the series.
India showed they can step up their game under pressure and at Southampton, they must, if they are to stay alive in the series.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Ben StokesEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018Hardik PandyaIndiaIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018sam curranvirat kohli
First Published: August 27, 2018, 4:39 PM IST